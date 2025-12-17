Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron and 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron train with German Air Force Airmen on the different parts of Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2025. FARP operations include rapidly refueling and rearming aircraft in remote locations, maintaining strict safety procedures, coordinating ground and air crews, and enabling aircraft to sustain missions without returning to a main base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)