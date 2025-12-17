(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action [Image 10 of 14]

    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron and German Air Force Airmen pack a fuel hose at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2025. Properly packing the hose ensures it can be rapidly deployed to support timely and efficient fuel operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 13:01
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

