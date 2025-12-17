Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron and German Air Force Airmen pack a fuel hose at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2025. Properly packing the hose ensures it can be rapidly deployed to support timely and efficient fuel operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)