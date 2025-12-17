Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron and 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron train with German Air Force Airmen on Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2025. Over the course of four days, Airmen demonstrated FARP techniques with 14 German Air Force members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)