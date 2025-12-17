Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A German Air Force Airman runs with the fuel hose from an HC-130J Combat King II during Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Nov. 17, 2025. This training highlighted the coordination and teamwork required to conduct FARP operations and refuel aircraft quickly, keeping them mission-ready in demanding environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)