Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

A German Air Force Airman runs with the fuel hose from an HC-130J Combat King II during Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Nov. 17, 2025. Moody Airmen trained in advanced FARP techniques with 14 members of the German Air Force, strengthening international collaboration and operational expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)
Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 13:01
Photo ID:
|9451528
VIRIN:
|251118-F-WH802-1924
Resolution:
|7219x4813
Size:
|23.13 MB
Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
