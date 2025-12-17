Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A German Air Force Airman runs with the fuel hose from an HC-130J Combat King II during Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Nov. 17, 2025. Moody Airmen trained in advanced FARP techniques with 14 members of the German Air Force, strengthening international collaboration and operational expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)