    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action [Image 9 of 14]

    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    A German Air Force Airman rolls up a fuel hose towards the next fuel point at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2025. After refueling the simulated aircraft, they head back to the HC-130J to reset and prepare for the next rapid refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 13:01
    Photo ID: 9451523
    VIRIN: 251118-F-WH802-2576
    Resolution: 7024x4683
    Size: 12.15 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

