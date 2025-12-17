Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A German Air Force Airman rolls up a fuel hose towards the next fuel point at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2025. After refueling the simulated aircraft, they head back to the HC-130J to reset and prepare for the next rapid refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)