Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cole Hemleben, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, grabs tools while performing maintenance on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Falcon Strike at Naval Air Base Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 7, 2025. Falcon Strike provided an opportunity to strengthen ties with NATO Allies while maintaining a high level of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)