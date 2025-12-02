Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness [Image 7 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. John Squatrito, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, dons gloves in preparation for refueling operations during exercise Falcon Strike at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 7, 2025. Falcon Strike provided an opportunity to strengthen ties with NATO Allies while maintaining a high level of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 14:14
    Photo ID: 9421394
    VIRIN: 251107-F-WG663-1922
    Resolution: 5695x3493
    Size: 9.57 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness
    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness
    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness
    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness
    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness
    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness
    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness
    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness
    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness
    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness
    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness
    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness
    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    Flight Crew Chief
    100ARW
    351ARS
    Falcon Strike
    Maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download