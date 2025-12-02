Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing flies alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Falcon Strike over the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 7, 2025. Falcon Strike demonstrated the strong interoperability between U.S. and NATO forces, enhancing their collective ability to respond to threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)