A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing flies alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Falcon Strike over the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 7, 2025. Falcon Strike underscored the Air Force’s commitment to maintaining a high level of readiness and ensuring NATO forces are prepared for any challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)
This work, Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.