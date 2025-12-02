Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness [Image 2 of 13]

    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing flies alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Falcon Strike over the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 7, 2025. Falcon Strike underscored the Air Force’s commitment to maintaining a high level of readiness and ensuring NATO forces are prepared for any challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    KC-135
    Flight Crew Chief
    100ARW
    351ARS
    Falcon Strike
    Maintenance

