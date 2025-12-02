Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. John Squatrito, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, prepares for refueling operations during exercise Falcon Strike at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 7, 2025. Falcon Strike underscored the Air Force’s commitment to maintaining a high level of readiness and ensuring NATO forces are prepared for any challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)