U.S. Air Force Capt. John Squatrito, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, prepares for refueling operations during exercise Falcon Strike at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 7, 2025. Falcon Strike underscored the Air Force’s commitment to maintaining a high level of readiness and ensuring NATO forces are prepared for any challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 14:14
|Photo ID:
|9421396
|VIRIN:
|251107-F-WG663-1924
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|11.75 MB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.