    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness [Image 8 of 13]

    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. John Squatrito, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, prepares for refueling operations during exercise Falcon Strike at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 7, 2025. Falcon Strike underscored the Air Force’s commitment to maintaining a high level of readiness and ensuring NATO forces are prepared for any challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)

    This work, Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    Flight Crew Chief
    100ARW
    351ARS
    Falcon Strike
    Maintenance

