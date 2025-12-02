Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. John Squatrito, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, speaks to crew members while performing post-flight checks during exercise Falcon Strike at Naval Air Base Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 7, 2025. Falcon Strike demonstrated the strong interoperability between U.S. and NATO forces, enhancing their collective ability to respond to threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)