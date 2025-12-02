Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cole Hemleben, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs post-flight maintenance during exercise Falcon Strike at Naval Air Base Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 7, 2025. Falcon Strike provided an opportunity to strengthen ties with NATO Allies while maintaining a high level of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)