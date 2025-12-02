Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness [Image 10 of 13]

    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cole Hemleben, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs post-flight maintenance during exercise Falcon Strike at Naval Air Base Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 7, 2025. Falcon Strike provided an opportunity to strengthen ties with NATO Allies while maintaining a high level of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 14:14
    Photo ID: 9421398
    VIRIN: 251107-F-WG663-1926
    Resolution: 5900x3789
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    Flight Crew Chief
    100ARW
    351ARS
    Falcon Strike
    Maintenance

