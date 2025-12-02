Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing observe aerial refueling during exercise Falcon Strike over the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 7, 2025. Falcon Strike underscored the Air Force’s commitment to maintaining a high level of readiness and ensuring NATO forces are prepared for any challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)
|11.07.2025
|12.04.2025 14:14
|9421391
|251107-F-WG663-1920
|5700x4042
|10.88 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|1
|0
