Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cole Hemleben, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs post-flight maintenance on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Falcon Strike at Naval Air Base Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 7, 2025. Falcon Strike demonstrated the strong interoperability between U.S. and NATO forces, enhancing their collective ability to respond to threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)