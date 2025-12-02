U.S. Air Force Capt. Edward Turos, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, communicates with personnel aboard a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Falcon Strike over the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 7, 2025. Falcon Strike provided an opportunity to strengthen ties with NATO Allies while maintaining a high level of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 14:14
|Photo ID:
|9421390
|VIRIN:
|251107-F-WG663-1917
|Resolution:
|5958x3916
|Size:
|13.25 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.