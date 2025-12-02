Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness [Image 4 of 13]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Edward Turos, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, communicates with personnel aboard a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Falcon Strike over the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 7, 2025. Falcon Strike provided an opportunity to strengthen ties with NATO Allies while maintaining a high level of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 14:14
    Photo ID: 9421390
    VIRIN: 251107-F-WG663-1917
    Resolution: 5958x3916
    Size: 13.25 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    Flight Crew Chief
    100ARW
    351ARS
    Falcon Strike
    Maintenance

