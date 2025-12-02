Falcon Strike 2025: Maintaining Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. John Squatrito, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts a post-flight inspection of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Falcon Strike at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 7, 2025. Falcon Strike demonstrated the strong interoperability between U.S. and NATO forces, enhancing their collective ability to respond to threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)