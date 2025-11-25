USS Nitze (DDG 94) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 10, 2025) – Cmdr. Anthony Grusich, the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze’s (DDG 94) incoming commanding officer, provides a tour of the warship to families and guests. Cmdr. Grusich relieved Cmdr. Joshua Tiley as Nitze’s commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Jasmin Rocha)
