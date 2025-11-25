USS Nitze (DDG 94) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 10, 2025) – Rear Adm. Joseph F. Cahill (center), commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic is officially piped aboard during the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze’s (DDG 94) change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virigina. Cmdr. Anthony Grusich relieved Cmdr. Joshua Tiley as Nitze’s commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Jasmin Rocha)