USS Nitze (DDG 94) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 10, 2025) – Master Chief Petty Officer Chad Coutcher (left), the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze’s (DDG 94) command master chief, hands the warship’s outgoing Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Joshua Tiley (right), a departing gift from the Chiefs Mess, emphasizing the importance of camaraderie between Chiefs Mess and wardroom during the Nitze’s change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. Cmdr. Anthony Grusich relieved Cmdr. Tiley as Nitze’s commanding officer during the ceremony.
10.10.2025
11.29.2025
|9413621
|251010-N-IB326-1753
|8688x5792
|4.4 MB
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|3
|0
