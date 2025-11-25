USS Nitze (DDG 94) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 10, 2025) – Cmdr. Joshua Tiley (center), the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze’s (DDG 94) outgoing commanding officer, proudly renders his final salute as he departs from the warship’s change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virgina. Cmdr. Anthony Grusich relieved Cmdr. Tiley as Nitze’s commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Jasmin Rocha)