    USS Nitze (DDG 94) Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 13]

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Ensign Jasmin Rocha 

    USS Nitze (DDG 94)

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 10, 2025) – The Weapons Department of Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze’s (DDG 94) gathers to celebrate the warship’s change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. Cmdr. Anthony Grusich relieved Cmdr. Joshua Tiley as Nitze’s commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Jasmin Rocha)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.29.2025 09:17
    Photo ID: 9413618
    VIRIN: 251010-N-IB326-4183
    Resolution: 8686x5788
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by ENS Jasmin Rocha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Press Release USS Nitze (DDG 94) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    Arleigh Burke-class
    United States Navy
    USS Nitze (DDG 94)
    Ceremony
    Change of Command Ceremony
    NAVSTA Norfolk

