USS Nitze (DDG 94) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 10, 2025) – The Weapons Department of Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze’s (DDG 94) gathers to celebrate the warship’s change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. Cmdr. Anthony Grusich relieved Cmdr. Joshua Tiley as Nitze’s commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Jasmin Rocha)