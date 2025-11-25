USS Nitze (DDG 94) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 10, 2025) – Cmdr. Anthony Grusich (center right), incoming commanding officer of Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), is pinned on by his spouse (left) during the warship’s change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. Cmdr. Grusich relieved Cmdr. Joshua Tiley as Nitze’s commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Jasmin Rocha)