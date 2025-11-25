Press Release USS Nitze (DDG 94) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Ensign Jasmin Rocha | NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 10, 2025) – Cmdr. Joshua H. Tiley (center right),...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Jasmin Rocha | NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 10, 2025) – Cmdr. Joshua H. Tiley (center right), outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), welcomes a nephew of the late Paul H. Nitze's (center) and his daughter (left) as they arrive for the ship’s change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. Cmdr. Anthony Grusich relieved Cmdr. Tiley as Nitze’s commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Jasmin Rocha) see less | View Image Page

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Oct. 10, 2025

USS Nitze (DDG 94) Holds Change of Command Ceremony Reflecting on his time onboard, Cmdr. Tiley expressed his gratitude. "Leading the Cold Warriors of Nitze has been a privilege beyond any measure. Working with the Officers, Chiefs, and Sailors that make up the heart of the ship brought me purpose each day and their efforts continue to deliver a combat ready warship to the fleet, our families, and the nation whose call we serve.”

While assuming command from Cmdr. Tiley, Cmdr. Grusich provided remarks to the Nitze’s crew and attending guests. “This is a special crew and warship steeped in a tradition of excellence,” said Grusich. “It’s an honor to be their Commanding Officer as we zealously prepare to fight and win." Graduating from the United States Naval Academy, Cmdr. Tiley previously served as the executive officer aboard USS Nitze before assuming command. His previous assignments include strike officer and damage control assistant on USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), and engineering officer on USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). He completed deployments to the 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet Areas of Responsibility and participated in counter-piracy and narcotics operations, Black Sea operations, theater security cooperation missions in support of U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Pacific Fleet operations in support of national taskings. Cmdr. Tiley’s shore tours include Seamanship and Navigation Instructor at the United States Naval Academy, engineering assessor and operations officer for Engineering Assessments Pacific, requirements officer for Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense on the Staff of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV), deputy executive assistant to the Director, Integrated Warfare (N9I), and defense resource manager for Joint Staff, J-8, Program and Budget Analysis Division. He is a 2010 graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School with an MBA in Financial Management, and Joint Professional Military Education Phase I through the Naval War College. Cmdr. Anthony M. Grusich, a native of Evanston, Illinois, commissioned at Officer Candidate School in 2008, holding a Master of Business Administration from the Naval Postgraduate School. Cmdr. Grusich’s sea tours include Strike and Gunnery Officer on USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), assistant officer-in-charge and force protection officer at Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron SIX, operations officer on USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), and warfare plans and tactics officer (N5) at Destroyer Squadron ONE (CDS 1). While at CDS-1, he graduated from the Anti-Submarine/Anti-Surface Warfare Tactics Instructor program. Most recently, Cmdr. Grusich served as USS Nitze’s executive officer. Cmdr. Grusich’s shore tours include ship’s officer at Recruit Training Command, flag aide to Commander, Navy Region Midwest, and Allied Worldwide navigational information system staff officer within the NATO Shipping Centre at Allied Maritime Command. His personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and various unit and campaign awards. Commissioned in 2005, USS Nitze is named in honor of Paul H. Nitze, former Secretary of the Navy under President Lyndon B. Johnson. The warship is assigned under Commander Naval Surface Group (COMNAVSURFGRU) and is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. For more information about USS Nitze, visit https://www.surflant.usff.navy.mil/ddg94/.