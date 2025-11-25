USS Nitze (DDG 94) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 10, 2025) – Capt. Houssain "Sam" Sareini (far left) and Capt. Katie Jacobson (far right), former commanding officers of the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), pose for a photo with Cmdr. Anthony Grusich (center left), the incoming commanding officer of USS Nitze, the nephew of the late Paul H. Nitze (center), the namesake of the warship and former Secretary of the U.S. Navy, and Cmdr. Joshua Tiley (center right), the outgoing commanding officer of USS Nitze, during the warship’s change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. Cmdr. Grusich relieved Cmdr. Tiley as Nitze’s commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Jasmin Rocha)