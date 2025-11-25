USS Nitze (DDG 94) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 10, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) crew displays a token of appreciation for the warship’s incoming and outgoing commanding officers' families, the warship’s sponsor, and Ombudsman, Mrs. Gina E. Bernier, in recognition of their morale support and the continuous effort to keep families and Sailors connected during the warship’s change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. Cmdr. Anthony Grusich relieved Cmdr. Joshua Tiley as Nitze’s commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Jasmin Rocha)