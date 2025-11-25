USS Nitze (DDG 94) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 10, 2025) – Cmdr. Joshua H. Tiley (center right), outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), welcomes a nephew of the late Paul H. Nitze's (center) and his daughter (left) as they arrive for the ship’s change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. Cmdr. Anthony Grusich relieved Cmdr. Tiley as Nitze’s commanding officer during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Jasmin Rocha)