Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny

Family members, friends, and co-workers of Col. Philip R. DeMontigny listen to remarks during his promotion ceremony to Brigadier General at the Jackson Armory in Portland, Oregon, on October 19, 2025. DeMontigny currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General – Army for the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)