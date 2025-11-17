Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny [Image 12 of 16]

    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, the Adjutant General of Oregon, delivers his remarks as the Presiding Officer for the newly promoted Brig. Gen. Philip R. DeMontigny during his promotion ceremony held at the Jackson Armory in Portland, Oregon, on October 19, 2025. DeMontigny currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General – Army for the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 18:02
    Photo ID: 9393118
    VIRIN: 251019-Z-CH590-1096
    Resolution: 5265x3503
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    U.S. National Guard
    General Officer Promotion
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    Jackson Armory

