Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny

Oregon Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Philip R. DeMontigny is presented with personal Colors and Honor during his promotion ceremony as one of the traditional items bestowed to General Officers on October 19, 2025 at the Jackson Armory in Portland, Oregon. DeMontigny currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General – Army for the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)