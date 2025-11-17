Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny [Image 5 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Capt. Hannah Grazian sings the National Anthem during the promotion ceremony for Col. Philip R. DeMongigny at the Jackson Armory in Portland, Oregon, on October 19, 2025, as he becomes the newest General Officer in the Oregon National Guard. DeMontigny currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General – Army for the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 18:02
    Photo ID: 9393111
    VIRIN: 251019-Z-CH590-1006
    Resolution: 5790x3860
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny [Image 16 of 16], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny
    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny
    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny
    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny
    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny
    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny
    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny
    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny
    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny
    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny
    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny
    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny
    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny
    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny
    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny
    Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. National Guard
    General Officer Promotion
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    Jackson Armory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download