Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny

Oregon Army National Guard Capt. Hannah Grazian sings the National Anthem during the promotion ceremony for Col. Philip R. DeMongigny at the Jackson Armory in Portland, Oregon, on October 19, 2025, as he becomes the newest General Officer in the Oregon National Guard. DeMontigny currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General – Army for the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)