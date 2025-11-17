Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, the Adjutant General of Oregon (left) and Col. Philip R. DeMontigny right) stand for the playing of the National Anthem at the official promotion ceremony to Brigadier General for DeMontigny on October 19, 2025, held at the Jackson Armory in Portland, Oregon. DeMontigny currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General – Army for the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)