The Oregon National Guard General Officer Promotion Ceremony for Col. Philip R. DeMontigny

Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Guard Col. Philip R. DeMontigny is officially pinned to the rank of Brigadier General with the assistance of his son Alek and daughter Grace, and joined by his wife, Dr. Amanda Bielawski, during his official promotion ceremony held at the Jackson Armory in Portland, Oregon, on October 19, 2025. DeMontigny currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General – Army for the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

Oregon Army National Guard Col. Philip R. DeMontigny was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General in the Oregon National Guard during a ceremony held in his honor at the W.D. Jackson Armory in Portland, Oregon, on October 19, 2025.



The Presiding Officer for the ceremony was Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon, described a long list of DeMontigny’s accomplishments with family, friends, coworkers, and other guests in attendance.



“Phil, your promotion to Brigadier General represents the culmination of nearly three decades of exceptional service, but it also marks the beginning of new responsibilities and opportunities,” Gronewold said. “You have earned this rank through your dedication, your courage, and your unwavering commitment to those you lead.”



Listing off a long list of DeMontigny’s military accomplishments, Gronewold touched on his role as Joint Task Force Assurance commander during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Perhaps most notably, Phil's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated his exceptional ability to adapt and lead during the crisis,” Gronewold said, describing the assignment. “He directed over 2,600 missions, delivering more than 46 million pieces of personal protective equipment to all 36 Oregon counties and nine Tribal Nations – a mission that undoubtedly saved countless lives.”



Following this assignment, DeMontigny assumed command of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team in October of 2020. Over the following three years, he led the brigade through domestic missions and major training events, as well as multinational exercises such as African Lion in North Africa.



“I have a particular appreciation for Phil's leadership," Gronewold said. “Having led the 41st IBCT myself, I can personally attest to the challenges and responsibilities that come with commanding this storied formation. Phil not only met those challenges but exceeded every expectation.”



DeMontigny currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General – Army for the Oregon National Guard and has served in the Active Duty Army, Army Reserves, and Army National Guard. He began his military career when he enlisted as an infantryman in March of 1996, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York.



As an avid distance runner throughout his life and an advocate of fitness, DeMontigny holds the 10th Mountain Division 10-mile run record of 52:49 and the 12-mile road march in 1:47:00.



“No one plans to become a general officer; if they did, they possibly wouldn’t become a general officer,” DoMontigny said. “In my humble opinion, all you can do is be a good soldier and a good person. Do the job, stay in shape physically, mentally, and spiritually.”



In attendance for the ceremony were many of his friends, work associates, and members of his family to include his wife, Dr. Amanda Bielawski, along with his son Alek and daughter Grace, who pinned his new Brigadier General stars.



“Our families remind us of why we want to serve and why we work hard and why our people always want to be part of something bigger,” he said.



Leading up to his promotion to Brigadier General, DeMontigny touched on three simple lessons he had learned along the way during his career.



“Keep learning, treat people right, and remember to say ‘thank you’ to those who made a difference in your life along the way.”



In his civilian career, DeMontigny retired in 2024 after 23 years serving with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He now works as the Agency Risk and Emergency Manager for the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services.



Brig. Gen. DeMontigny’s military education culminated with a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. War College in 2019, and he currently resides in Olympia, Washington.