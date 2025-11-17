Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny

Oregon Army National Guard’s newly promoted Brig. Gen. Philip R. DeMontigny is congratulated after taking the oath of office reaffirmation, administered by Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, the Adjutant General of Oregon, during his promotion ceremony on October 19, 2025, at Jackson Armory in Portland, Oregon. DeMontigny was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Amanda Bielawski, for the oath of office, as he currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General – Army for the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 18:02
|Photo ID:
|9393121
|VIRIN:
|251019-Z-CH590-1018
|Resolution:
|5843x3896
|Size:
|6.2 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
