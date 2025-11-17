Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, the Adjutant General of Oregon (left), applauds after the pinning ceremony and promotion orders are formally published for Brig. Gen. Philip R. DeMontigny (center), along with his family on October 19, 2025, at the Jackson Armory in Portland, Oregon. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 18:02
|Photo ID:
|9393120
|VIRIN:
|251019-Z-CH590-1010
|Resolution:
|5538x3692
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny [Image 16 of 16], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.