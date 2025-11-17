Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, the Adjutant General of Oregon (left), applauds after the pinning ceremony and promotion orders are formally published for Brig. Gen. Philip R. DeMontigny (center), along with his family on October 19, 2025, at the Jackson Armory in Portland, Oregon. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)