Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny

Newly Promoted Brig. Gen. Philip R. DeMontigny delivers his formal remarks for those in attendance at his promotion ceremony on October 19, 2025, at the Jackson Armory in Portland, Oregon. DeMontigny currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General – Army for the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|10.19.2025
|11.17.2025 18:02
|9393109
|251019-Z-CH590-1168
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OREGON, US
