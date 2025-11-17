Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, the Adjutant General of Oregon, delivers his remarks as the Presiding Officer for the newly promoted Brig. Gen. Philip R. DeMontigny during his promotion ceremony held at the Jackson Armory in Portland, Oregon, on October 19, 2025. DeMontigny currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General – Army for the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)