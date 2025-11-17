Promotion Ceremony to Brig. Gen. for Philip R. DeMontigny

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Col. Philip R. DeMontigny is officially pinned to the rank of Brigadier General with the assistance of his son Alek and daughter Grace, and joined by his wife, Dr. Amanda Bielawski, during his official promotion ceremony held at the Jackson Armory in Portland, Oregon, on October 19, 2025. DeMontigny currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General – Army for the Oregon National Guard. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)