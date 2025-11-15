Medical Evac Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, waits on the ground during medical evacuation training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. The training integrated U.S. and Japanese medical personnel to strengthen evacuation capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)