Medical Evac Training

U.S. Army medics secure a simulated casualty on a litter during medical evacuation training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. The training with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel strengthened medical procedures and interoperability between allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)