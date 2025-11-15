U.S. Army medics secure a simulated casualty on a litter during medical evacuation training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. The training with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel strengthened medical procedures and interoperability between allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 19:08
|Photo ID:
|9390837
|VIRIN:
|251101-A-NJ428-1033
|Resolution:
|7008x3944
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|YAKIMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Medical Evac Training [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Michael Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.