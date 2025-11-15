Medical Evac Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment prepare to load a simulated casualty onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during medical evacuation training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. The training with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force medics enhances casualty evacuation procedures and coordination. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)