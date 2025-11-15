Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Evac Training

    YAKIMA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Majors 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force medics prepare to load a simulated casualty onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during medical evacuation training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. The bilateral training strengthened medical procedures and interoperability between allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 19:08
    Photo ID: 9390838
    VIRIN: 251101-A-NJ428-1082
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.15 MB
    Location: YAKIMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Evac Training [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Michael Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

