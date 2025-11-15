Medical Evac Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force medics prepare to load a simulated casualty onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during medical evacuation training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. The bilateral training strengthened medical procedures and interoperability between allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)