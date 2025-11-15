Medical Evac Training

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares for takeoff during medical evacuation training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. The bilateral exercise enhanced coordination between U.S. and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force medical personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 19:08
|Photo ID:
|9390844
|VIRIN:
|251101-A-NJ428-1097
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.62 MB
|Location:
|YAKIMA, US
