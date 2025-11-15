Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Evac Training

    Medical Evac Training

    YAKIMA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Majors 

    7th Infantry Division

    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conduct medical evacuation training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. The bilateral training with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force medics enhanced air-ground coordination and casualty evacuation capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 19:08
    Photo ID: 9390833
    VIRIN: 251101-A-NJ428-1003
    Resolution: 7008x3944
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: YAKIMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Evac Training [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Michael Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RisingThunder

