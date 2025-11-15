Medical Evac Training

UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conduct medical evacuation training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. The bilateral training with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force medics enhanced air-ground coordination and casualty evacuation capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 19:08
|Photo ID:
|9390833
|VIRIN:
|251101-A-NJ428-1003
|Resolution:
|7008x3944
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|YAKIMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
