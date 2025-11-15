Medical Evac Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force medics coordinate a simulated casualty evacuation during bilateral medical training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. The training was conducted as part of Operation Rising Thunder to enhance medical interoperability between allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)