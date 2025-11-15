Medical Evac Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter conducts medical evacuation training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force medics participated in the bilateral exercise to strengthen casualty evacuation procedures and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)