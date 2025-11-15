Medical Evac Training

U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force medics load a simulated casualty onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during medical evacuation training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. The bilateral exercise enhanced coordination and casualty evacuation procedures between partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)
