Medical Evac Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army medics stand near a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during medical evacuation training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. The training enhanced coordination between aviation and ground medical personnel for casualty evacuation operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)