Medical Evac Training

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies during medical evacuation training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. The training with U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force medics enhanced coordination and casualty evacuation capabilities as part of Operation Rising Thunder. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)