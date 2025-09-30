Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A visitor looks at Springfield’s 9/11 Monument during the city’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025.The monument, titled Twin Shadows, features a World Trade Center I-beam and a bronze memorial engraved with the names of 498 fallen first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)