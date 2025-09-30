Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jahnae Holmes 

    439th Airlift Wing

    A visitor looks at Springfield’s 9/11 Monument during the city’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Riverfront Park, Springfield, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025.The monument, titled Twin Shadows, features a World Trade Center I-beam and a bronze memorial engraved with the names of 498 fallen first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.04.2025 16:17
    Photo ID: 9353671
    VIRIN: 250911-F-VD075-1280
    Resolution: 5165x3874
    Size: 13.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jahnae Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes
    Springfield pays tribute to 9/11 victims and heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Responders
    USAF
    9/11 Remembrance
    Police and Fire Departments
    Spirit of Springfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download